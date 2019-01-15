ALEDO — The Glen Rose powerlifting team placed third in the opening boys tri-meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 10, in Aledo with four lifters placing second in their respective weight classifications.

The Tigers, who are a part of a 10-team Thursday night rotational league, finished behind winner Granbury and host Aledo.

“Of the 17 lifters who competed for us, 10 of them didn’t have any prior experience, so we had a few growing pains, especially in the bench press,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said. “We are extremely proud of how the kids competed, especially with a very short week of preparation.”

A total of nine Tigers placed in the top five, led by Jesse Ramirez (132 class, second place, 700-pound total); Marcus Moseley (198, second, 1,000); Zach Powell (242, second, 1180); and Hayden Shaw (275, second, 1,235).

“We gained some good overall experience by getting the first meet under our belt,” Harlin said. “We are looking forward to improving over the next couple of weeks by getting stronger and perfecting some technique with both our boy and girl lifters before we host our own meet.”

In addition, Barron Barnes (148, 600) and Ricky Douglas (181, 1,025) placed third, while Ty Smith finished fourth, and Matt Locke (181, 790) and Jolo Talavera placed fifth.

The Tigers are back in action Jan. 24 for their lone meet of the season.