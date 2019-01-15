As the Tarleton students return home to Stephenville, they will have to wait one more week to see their basketball teams take the court as the men's and women's teams will trek westward this weekend for game at Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

The Tarleton Basketball teams are a combined 23-7 on the season and among the league leaders in the conference standings. The men's team cracked the national top-25 polls for the first time this season by debuting at No. 23. Both teams are coming off blowout wins in their last outings as the women knocked off Texas Woman's 79-41 on Thursday before the men closed out last week with a 90-45 rout of Dallas Christian.

The teams will begin this week's road trip with a doubleheader on Thursday in Portales, New Mexico against the Greyhounds. The women will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT with the men to follow. They will close out the week with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at the First United Bank Center in Canyon against West Texas A&M on Saturday.

On the women's side, Misty Wilson is eyeing a coaching milestone of 300 wins at Tarleton. With her next victory, Wilson will amass 300 victories over her 18 seasons as the assistant coach and head coach. Tarleton improved to 10-4 on the season with last Thursday's win over Texas Woman's. Mackenzie Hailey is rewriting the Tarleton record books as the junior from Burleson recently became the 22nd player in program history with over 1,000 career points and is currently No. 15 in scoring in Tarleton history with 1,147 points. For more information about the Tarleton Women's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Women's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

The men's team is off to a 13-3 start under first-year head coach Chris Reisman and have won seven of their last eight. The Texans are the top three-point shooting team in the Lone Star Conference at .392 from downtown. Josh Hawley leads the Lone Star Conference in four different statistical categories including defensive rebounds per game (6.7), double-doubles (7), points per game (18.0), and rebounds per game (10.0). For more information about the Tarleton Men's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Men's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows will also continue this week. Misty Wilson will hit the airwaves on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from First Financial Bank and Chris Reisman will be live on Friday at 12 p.m. at Bruner Motors. The Pizza Place will cater both shows for the live audience.

GAMES

THURSDAY, JAN. 10

W. Basketball at Eastern New Mexico in Portales, NM at 6:30 p.m. CT

M. Basketball at Eastern New Mexico in Portales, NM at 8:30 p.m. CT

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

W. Basketball at West Texas A&M in Canyon at 2 p.m.

M. Basketball at West Texas A&M in Canyon at 4 p.m.