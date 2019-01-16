MINERAL WELLS — Glen Rose guard Hailey Ibarra scored a career-high 29 points and teammate Breanna Baker added 11 more in leading the Lady Tigers to a 64-21 District 7-4A victory over Mineral Wells on Friday night.

Ibarra connected on five of the Lady Tigers’ seven 3-pointers of the game in picking up their first district win of the season.

“Hailey shot the ball really well, and that’s so big with her ability to get to the rim and score that most teams game plan for,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “That was her career high, and it came at a great time.”

With the win over Mineral Wells, coupled with Tuesday's win over Era, the Lady Tigers improve to 24-5 overall and 1-2 in district play, and snapped a three-game losing streak, including two straight district contests to Brownwood and Stephenville.

“It’s good to get back in the win column,” Ghazal said. “We played with a lot of energy and created a lot of turnovers with our defense. Our bench came in and gave us some quality minutes, which helped us maintain that energy level.”

The Lady Tigers didn’t score their first field goal until the 4:35 mark of the first quarter, and that bucket by Baker gave them a 4-3 lead. Ibarra, who scored 10 points in the quarter, added eight straight points to lift the lead to 12-5. Jeana Douglas hit a jumper, Ibarra added another bucket and Abby Stephenson hit a pair of foul shots to increase the lead to 18-5 at the end of the quarter.

Glen Rose held Mineral Wells to just 2 of 6 shooting from the field and forced 10 turnovers in the quarter in building the insurmountable lead.

Baker and Ibarra had four points each and Douglas added two more in the second quarter as they led 28-8 at the half. Ibarra scored 15 second-half points, and the Lady Tiger defense held Minerals well to just 13 second-half points in winning by 43 points.

Behind Ibarra and Baker, Douglas tallied six points, while Kennedy Bunt and Collie Keller added four each.

Glen Rose shot 32 percent from the field, including just 19 percent from the 3-point line, while recording 18 steals and holding Mineral Wells to just 16 percent shooting. Glen Rose also outrebounded the Lady Rams 41-33.

The Lady Tigers are back in action at 6:15 p.m. Friday night when they host Godley in a district contest at Tiger Arena.

GLEN ROSE 46, ERA 36: One game after scoring 29, Ibarra poured in a game-high 26 in the Lady Tigers’ win over the Class 3A No. 15 Lady Hornets in a non-district encounter.

The two teams were tied at 29-29 heading into the final quarter, but Ibarra added seven in the quarter and Kora Dodson added six as the Lady Tigers pulled away for the 10-point win.