PORTALES, N.M. - Tarleton women's basketball dropped a road contest to Eastern New Mexico 73-67 on Thursday at Greyhound Arena.

Tarleton falls to 10-5 overall and 3-4 in the Lone Star Conference with the loss.

The two squads were back and forth throughout the game that featured 14 ties and 14 lead changes. However, in the closing minutes, it was Eastern New Mexico (11-4, 6-1) who pulled away. The TexAnns were held without a field goal for the final 2:56 of the game while the Greyhounds connected on four of its final five shots to take the win on their home court.

Mackenzie Hailey led all players with 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minutes. McKinley Bostadalso topped double figures in scoring for the TexAnns with 15 points and six assists. Katie Webster had 14 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

Tarleton built a five-point lead midway through the first quarter at 9-4 on a bucket by Kandyn Faurie, who had four points in the game. It was the largest lead of the half for the TexAnns as the game remained within one possession until the half. Eastern New Mexico led 15-14 after one quarter.

The Greyhounds led by three with six minutes left in the half before Webster scored four straight points and Nina Alvarezdrained a 3-pointer to take a 30-28 lead. The TexAnns would hold a 37-36 lead going into the second half.

Kaylee Allen opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a four-point lead at 40-36. Allen had eight points in the game. Hailey started an 8-0 TexAnn run for a 48-39 lead, the largest of the game for either team with 6:06 left in the third quarter. The Greyhounds would fight back to keep the game at a one-score contest going into the fourth.

The TexAnns held a 65-63 lead on a layup from Bostad with 2:56 left. It was the last field goal by Tarleton in the game as the only other points came from Alvarez at the free throw line. Alvarez had five points on the night.