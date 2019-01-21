For the first time since Dec. 1, the Tarleton students and basketball teams are back in Stephenville and Texan Nation is in full force.

After spending the last month with just a single home game each, the Tarleton men's and women's basketball teams will take the floor in Wisdom Gym this week to host Lone Star Conference rivals UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico to close out the first half of league play. Tarleton will square off with the Falcons Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader and the Mustangs on Saturday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

For Thursday's doubleheader, Tarleton is welcoming back Texan Nation by discounting admission and select concession items to just $1. All candy, drinks and popcorn will be included in the special.

The Tarleton Basketball teams are a combined 24-10 on the season and among the league leaders in the conference standings. The men's team cracked the national top-25 polls for the first time this season by debuting at No. 23 two weeks ago. The TexAnns return home fresh off a road upset of No. 8 West Texas A&M in Canyon last Saturday.

On the women's side, Saturday's win over No. 8 West Texas A&M was the 300th coaching victory in Misty Wilson's career. Wilson was on the bench for 219 wins as an assistant coach and won her 81st game Saturday in the road win against the Lady Buffs. Tarleton improved to 11-5 on the season with last Thursday's win over Texas Woman's. Mackenzie Hailey continues to rewrite the Tarleton record books with every game. The junior from Burleson recently became the 22nd player in program history with over 1,000 career points. For more information about the Tarleton Women's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Women's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

The men's team is off to a 13-5 start under first-year head coach Chris Reisman. Josh Hawley remains among the league favorites for the LSC Player of the Year award as he leads the Lone Star Conference in four different statistical categories including defensive rebounds per game (7.0), double-doubles (9), points per game (18.2), and rebounds per game (10.1). For more information about the Tarleton Men's Basketball program, check out the weekly Game Notes on the Men's Basketball page at TarletonSports.com.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows will also continue this week. Misty Wilson will hit the airwaves on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from First Financial Bank in Stephenville. Chris Reisman will make a special trip to campus for his radio show this week as he will hit the airwaves at 12 p.m. on Friday live from the Thompson Student Center. The Pizza Place will cater both shows.

GAMES

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

W. Basketball vs UT Permian Basin in Wisdom Gym at 5:30 p.m.

M. Basketball vs UT Permian Basin in Wisdom Gym at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

W. Basketball vs Western New Mexico in Wisdom Gym at 2 p.m.

M. Basketball vs Western New Mexico in Wisdom Gym at 2 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

All admission, candy, drinks, and popcorn will be $1.

RADIO SHOW: MISTY WILSON

The Misty Wilson Radio Show at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Financial Bank in Stephenville. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience.

RADIO SHOW: CHRIS REISMAN

The Chris Reisman Radio Show at 12 p.m. Friday at the Thompson Student Center. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience.