GLEN ROSE — The sting of the Glen Rose Runnin’ Tigers’ 64-61 overtime loss to Brownwood on Tuesday night will linger for a while, but Glen Rose basketball coach Owen Clifton is cautioning his team to not dwell on it for too long.

“We have to have a short memory in this district. We have to move on to the next one,” he said after the Tigers’ first district loss of the season. “We didn’t have any bad quarters, but we had a couple of bad possessions. We are getting better.”

The two teams entered the game tied at 2-0 atop the District 7-4A standings.

Glen Rose led by three heading into the final quarter and the game was tied or the lead changed hands nine times before eventually going into overtime.

A driving lay-up by Jett Gould gave the Tigers a 43-39 lead with 5:09 left in regulation. Brownwood quickly flipped the tables and built a five-point lead at 51-46 with 2:17 to go.

Kasen Keese, who led the Tigers with 18 points, drilled one of his four 3-pointers and converted a lay-up off a Brownwood turnover to knot the game at 51-51 with 1:53 left.

Glen Rose’s Austin Worthen had a putback basket with 45 seconds left to give the Tigers the two-point advantage. The Lions tied the score, and the Tigers called timeout with 4.4 seconds left with a chance to win it in regulation, but they turned the ball over and didn’t get a shot off.

In overtime, Worthen scored four of the Tigers’ first six and they led by five with 2:15 to go. Leading by three, the Tigers surrendered a 3-pointer and a bucket with 37 seconds left to give Brownwood its first lead of the game since the 3:34 mark of the fourth quarter.

Glen Rose converted one of two foul shots with 27 seconds left to cut the lead to a point, but they wouldn’t score again. They had the ball with five seconds left and got off the potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it didn’t fall.

“I told them that was the best game we have played, but we didn’t play smart and that only comes with more experience,” Clifton said. “We have to keep after it. It will sting and should hurt for a while, but we know we can play.”

Behind Keese, Worthen finished with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kolton Mooney added 12 points, including a pair of big third-quarter 3-pointers. Gould finished with nine.

The Tigers hit a total of 10 3-pointers, but converted on just 7 of 14 foul shots.

Glen Rose controlled the game for the better part of four quarters. They led by four at the end of the first quarter and just two at the half after leading by as many as seven with 2:28 left in the half. The Tigers only trailed by a point one time in the third quarter before taking a three-point lead into the fourth.

The Tigers (14-14) are back in action Friday night when they travel to Stephenville (8-14, 1-1). The game is set to tip around 7:30 p.m. after the completion of the varsity game between the Lady Tigers and Honeybees.