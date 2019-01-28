A full week of high-octane action will take place away from Stephenville this week as the Tarleton Basketball teams will look to continue their winning streaks on the road with trips to Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville while the baseball and softball programs begin their seasons in Houston and Indoor Track & Field heads back to Lubbock.

While it seems like the road trips have been never ending for the Tarleton Basketball teams, the Texans and TexAnns will begin the second half of Lone Star Conference play with a Thursday night ride to Angelo State for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. They will follow up with a Saturday trip to Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m.

The basketball teams are a combined 28-10 as they head into the final 10 games (nine for the men) of the regular season. Both teams are sitting fifth in their respective Lone Star Conference standings eyeing a berth in the LSC Tournament Championship, which will return to Frisco in the Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper Arena) March 7-10, 2019. Juniors Mackenzie Hailey and Josh Hawley are looking to make Tarleton history as Hawley inches closer to 1,000 career points in his career - which would make them the first Texan and TexAnn to play simultaneously at Tarleton with over 1,000 career points since Katie Crawford and John Davis in 2007.

Meanwhile, the Track and Field team will look to build on its opening performance at the Red Raider Invitational two weeks ago. Tarleton will take part in the Texas Tech Open at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday. Friday will begin in the field at 3 p.m. with the women's weight throw with the running events set for a 5 p.m. start Friday evening. On Saturday, the men's pole vault and women's shot put will start at 11 a.m. with the first running event set for an 11:30 a.m. start.

Junior Jasmine McQuirter will look to top her personal best in the long jump from the last meet (5.64m; 18' 6'') and reach the NCAA Provisional qualifying mark (5.65m). Athletes who reach the NCAA provisional marks qualify for the right to receive an invitation to the NCAA National Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas on March 8-9.

Finally, the season is set to begin for Tarleton Baseball and Softball as both teams are scheduled to take the field for opening weekend in Houston. Texan Baseball enters the season as the defending Lone Star Conference Tournament Champions and are coming off a 35-17 record last year. They will take the field at 10 a.m. on Friday against St. Mary's at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Tickets are available to purchase online by following the link on the Tarleton Baseball schedule at TarletonSports.com.

Tarleton Softball will take the field Friday at 1 p.m. at the Scrapyards, the home of the professional softball organization The Scrapyard Dawgs. The TexAnns are coming off the first 50-win season in program history and will open the season against in-region rival St. Mary's. Head coach Mark Cumpian enters the season 15 wins shy of 100 career wins in just his third season at the helm, which would make him the second head coach in program history with 100 career wins and the fastest to do so.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows will also continue this week. Misty Wilson will hit the airwaves on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from Thompson Student Center on campus. She will be joined by senior forward Katie Webster. Chris Reisman will take to the airwaves on Wednesday this week before his team hits the road. Reisman will return to Bruner Motors on Lillian Street and the South Loop at 12 p.m. The Pizza Place will cater both shows.

GAMES

THURSDAY, JAN. 31

W. Basketball at #19 Angelo State in San Angelo at 5:30 p.m.

M. Basketball at Angelo State in San Angelo at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

Indoor Track & Field at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock

Baseball vs Arkansas Tech at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 10 a.m.

Softball vs St. Mary's at The Scrapyards in Houston at 1 p.m.

Softball vs Colorado Mines at The Scrapyards in Houston at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 2

W. Basketball at Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville at 2 p.m.

M. Basketball at Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville at 4 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock

Baseball vs St. Cloud State at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 10 a.m.

Softball vs Southeastern Oklahoma at The Scrapyards in Houston at 1 p.m.

Softball vs Pittsburg State at The Scrapyards in Houston at 3:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 3

Baseball vs St. Mary's at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 5 p.m.

Softball vs Texas A&M International at The Scrapyards in Houston at 11:30 a.m.

Softball vs Minnesota Duluth at The Scrapyards in Houston at 2 p.m.