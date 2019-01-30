GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls powerlifting team recorded five first-place finishes and three second-place finishes en route to the head-to-head win over Godley at the meet hosted by Glen Rose last week.

“Of our 14 girls who competed, nine of them were new to powerlifting,” said GR powerlifting coach Terry Harlin. “Overall, the girls did quite well and gained some valuable experience.”

On the boys side, the Tigers placed second behind Aledo behind with first-place wins and a second-place finish.

“We saw lots of improvement on the boy's side from the lifters who attended the Aledo meet two weeks ago as their totals increased and their technique improved significantly,” Harlin said.

Jolo Talavera placed first at 123 with a total weight of 600 pounds as did Zach Powell (242, 1,300); and Hayden Shaw (275, 1,475), while Marcus Mooney was placed second (198, 1080).

On the girls side and Angie Herrera (97 pounds, 1st, 415 total weight); Emery Brewer (123, 2nd, 540); Bailee Boyett (123, 3rd, 500); Mikayla Reeves (132, 1st, 430); Courtney Chapman (198, 1st, 625); Elizabeth Locke (148, 1st, 445); Vivian LaMore (165, 2nd, 430); Ciclali Rodriguez (181, 2nd, 495) and Mallory Alexander (259, 1st, 525) had great meets, while for the boys Britt Blanchette (181, 6th, 845); Brandt Moore (220, 6th, 900); Sammy Aldriedge (198, 4th, 845); and Baker Butler (198, 3rd, 925) turned in great performances in their first-ever meets.

“All in all, it was a very successful meet in both how smoothly it ran and how well our lifters competed,” Harlin said.

The girls team is back in action Jan. 30 at Northwest Eaton High School, while the boys will compete at F.W. Paschal on Feb. 2.

Boys results

(Glen Rose only)

123 - Jolo Talavera (1st, 600); 148 - Isiah Hurtado (6th, 640); Barron Barnes (7th, 615; 165 - Austin Roach (6th, 835); 181 - Ricky Douglas (3rd, 1,100); Britt Blanchette (6th, 845); Matthew Locke (8th, 810); 198 - Marcus Moseley (2nd, 1,080); Blake Butler (3rd, 925); Sammy Aldriedge (4th, 845); 220 - Tony Ramos (4th, 1,015); Brandt Moore (6th, 900); 242 - Zach Powell (1st, 1,300); Grant McGarity (5th, 1,070); Jacob Pena (8th, 950); 275- Hayden Shaw (1st, 1,475); Jake Rollen (5th, 850).

Girls results

(Glen Rose only)

97- Angie Herrera (1st, 415); 123 - Bailee Boyett (3rd, 500); Emery Brewer (2nd, 540); 132 - Mikayla Reeves (1st, 132); 148 - Elizabeth Locke (1st, 445); 165 - Vivian LaMore (2nd, 430); Daja Lauderdale (3rd, 390); 181 - Erekah Mendez (3rd, 475); Ciclali Rodriguez (2nd, 495); 198 - Courtney Chapman (1st, 625); 220 - Austin Woolard (3rd, 510); 259 - Mallory Alexander (1st, 525).