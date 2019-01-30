GLEN ROSE — With their loss to Stephenville last Tuesday night, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers lost out on repeating as district champions, so their attention quickly shifted to gaining control of second place in the district race.

As expected, the Lady Tigers breezed past Mineral Wells 69-27 on Tuesday night in the final home game of the season, and now they will focus their attention to the final game of the regular season at Godley on Tuesday night. Tip is for 5:45 p.m.

“The Godley game is huge for us,” Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “They knocked off Stephenville, so our game will decide who is second. The loser could be in a tie for third with Brownwood or drop all the way to fourth if Brownwood beats Stephenville.”

Currently, Glen Rose, Brownwood and Godley all have three district losses. Glen Rose and Brownwood split the season series, and Glen Rose won the first meeting with Godley 40-19 on Jan. 18.

“The game will be at Godley, so we are going to have to practice well and then take those good practices into the game,” Ghazal said.

The Lady Tigers have a bye on Friday, so they have a week to focus directly on Godley.

“We still have a high ceiling if we can put a good offensive game with a great defensive game,” Ghazal said.

With the win over the Lady Rams, the Lady Tigers improved to 27-6 overall and 4-3 in district play, and two of those losses came in the first two district games of the season.

In all, 10 players scored for the Lady Tigers, led by 12 from Hailey Ibarra, 11 from Kora Dodson, thanks to three 3-pointers, and 10 from Jeana Douglas. In her final game at Tiger Arena, senior Collie Keller added seven points.

Ibarra scored the first bucket of the game to start an 8-0 run for the Lady Tigers, and they never looked back. They led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter behind four points each from Kennedy Bunt and Breanna Baker, and three from Hazel Hawkins.

The Lady Tigers kept up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, and behind eight points from Ibarra, mostly coming off steals and lay-ups, and five each from Keller and Dodson, they led 43-7 at the break.

Last Tuesday, the Lady Tigers dropped a 38-31 decision to Stephenville, which wrapped up the district crown for the Honeybees.

“The Stephenville loss has been very much like our other losses this season. We play good defense, but not great defense, and we have cold shootings nights,” Ghazal said. “We had some good looks from the 3-point line but were only 2 of 18, and 8 of 28 from two. It’s hard to win big games shooting and finishing that poorly.”

Ibarra led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, while Baker added six and Hawkins had five.