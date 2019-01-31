Tarleton Baseball is picked to finish fourth in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason poll, the league announced on Thursday.

The Texans, last year's LSC Tournament Champions, received 76 votes in the poll that is voted on by conference coaches, sports information directors and various media members across the league.

West Texas A&M was picked to repeat as regular season champions with 117 votes, while Texas A&M-Kingsville was picked second with 106 votes and Angelo State third with 94 votes. Eastern New Mexico (5), Cameron (6) and UT Permian Basin (7) round out the league projections.

The Texans are coming off a banner year where they went 35-17 and finished second in the LSC with an 18-6 record. The Texans went on to sweep the LSC Tournament in Canyon to win their second tournament championship and claim their fourth NCAA Regional Tournament appearance.

The Texans will open the season under interim head coach Brennan Rogers at Minute Maid Park in Houston for three games From Feb. 1-3.