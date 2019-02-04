GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls powerlifting team earned its second team championship of the season by defeating Northwest Eaton, Northwest, Azle and Granbury at a meet last week at Eaton High School thanks for four first-place finishes and five new school records.

“Winning the team trophy is very exciting for our program, especially competing against the bigger schools, and that again, about half of our lifters are brand new to the sport,” Glen Rose powerlifting coach Terry Harlin said.

Two weeks ago, the girls team had five first-place finishes and three seconds in their head-to-head home competition victory over Godley, and at Eaton, they built on that momentum.

“We could see the desire and determination of these young ladies in the few days leading up to this meet, wanting to improve on each lift and their overall totals from how they performed at our home meet,” Harlin said.

For the second meet in a row, Angie Herrera (97 pounds, 440); Courtney Chapman (198, 670); and Mallory Alexander (259 Plus, 570) recorded top finishes, while Emery Brewer (123, 560) placed first while setting a school record in the squat in her weight class (225).

Abby Green, who finished second at 114, set three school records in bench (100); deadlift (225) and total weight (440). Chapman also recorded a school record at 198 in the squat (270).

Bailee Boyett (123, 450) and Austin Woolard (220, 565) earned second-place finishes.

The Lady Tigers were to lift Wednesday at Northwest High School, while the boys were to lift Thursday at FW Paschal.

Final Results

Eaton HS

(Glen Rose only)

97 - 1st, Angie Herrera, 440; 114 - 1st, Abby Green, 495; 123 - 1st, Emery Brewer, 560; 2nd, Bailee Boyett, 450; 132 - 7th, Mikayla Reeves, 455; 165 - 7th, Daja Lauderdale, 415; 181 - Ciclali Rodriguez, 540; 10th, Erekah Mendez, 490; 198 - 1st, Courtney Chapman, 670; 220 - 2nd, Austin Woolard, 465; 259 - 3rd, Lacy Burtscher, 465; 259 Plus - 1st, Mallory Alexander, 570.