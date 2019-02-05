GLEN ROSE — Key members of the Glen Rose offense and defense will be taking their talents to the next level, and it will be at the same school.

Last week, all-state quarterback Cameron Griffin, and Glen Rose’s all-time sack leader Jess Niedziela verbally committed to play football at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

“The coaches and players sold me on the process that is taking place in Canyon, and it’s a program that I’m excited to be apart of and compete for championships,” said Niedziela.

“I chose West Texas because when I went on a visit it felt like home,” said Griffin, who holds nearly every Glen Rose passing record. “Although it sounds very cliche, it’s true.”

Both are happy to have a teammate at his side.

“Having a best friend like Jess go to the same place is going to make things a lot better and easier, especially since it’s a good ways from home,” Griffin said.

“It’s going to make the whole process so much easier having a great friend like Cam around,” Niedziela said. “Canyon is six hours from Glen Rose, and having Cam around will keep me from being as homesick. I can’t wait to keep building my friendship with him.”

Griffin (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) set school records for touchdown passes in a game (7, in 72-23 win over Ferris, 2018); touchdown passes in a season (52, 2018); touchdowns in a career (86, 2017-18); and passing yards in a season (3,837, 2018).

At defensive end, Niedziela (6-3, 215), a three-year starter and district first-team honoree, set the school record for sacks in a career with 15.

“This more than fulfills my dream of playing college football,” Niedziela said. “I’m blessed to get to join a program on the rise and help build something special.”

Div. II West Texas A&M competes in the Lone Star Conference where they finished 6-5 overall and 4-4 in league play in 2018.

“I’ve always had the tools to be able to play football at the next level,” Griffin said. “With my dad being a former D-I QB teaching me since I was in first grade, and all of the great coaches I’ve had, have put me in the best position to achieve my dream. I can’t thank Coach (Cliff) Watkins enough.”

Official signing day is Wednesday, and Griffin, Niedziela and offensive lineman Hayden Shaw (McNeese State) will sign their national letters of intent at 9 a.m. at Tiger Arena.