RICHARDSON - Advance tickets for the 2019 Lone Star Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championship are on sale now at LSC member institutions with all-session passes $15 off the regular price until March 5.

The LSC Championship will be held March 7-10 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The event will start on Thursday and conclude Sunday.

Fans can save $15 off the regular price for all-session passes and avoid fees by making an on-campus advance purchase. The all-session ticket grants access to all seven sessions at a reduced rate of $45. The all-session price increases to $60 for those not purchased through LSC schools by March 5.

Tickets will be available at the Comerica Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com) as well.

Single-session tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students (University students with valid school I.D. (any institution) or children ages 2-18).

This is the second year for the LSC Basketball Championship to be played in Frisco, with the tournament featuring the top eight men's and eight women's teams. This year, the men's quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, and the women's quarterfinals on Friday. The men's semifinals take place on Saturday afternoon followed by the women's semifinals Saturday night. Both finals will be played on Sunday afternoon.