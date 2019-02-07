After National Letters of Intent continued pouring in throughout the evening, Tarleton finalized its annual National Signing Day class of 30 new Texans.

"We feel like we've added a really good group of guys," said head coach Todd Whitten. "Obviously, it's a little foolish to brag too much on these guys until you get them here and start working with them because there are a lot of variables that go into making really good players. Everyone feels good on signing day, but we're excited to have these young men joining our team.

"Now the real work begins," he added.

Tarleton signed 17 offensive players and 13 defensive players. Of the 17 on offense, the Texans added four quarterbacks, two running backs, three tight ends, an athlete, and seven offensive linemen. On the defensive side, Tarleton added seven defensive linemen, two linebackers, and four defensive backs.

