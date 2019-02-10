Tarleton needed every single second of the clock to complete a second-half comeback over league rival, Cameron, Saturday afternoon and McKinley Bostad used the final 1.17 seconds to lift the TexAnns to a 69-67 victory.

In a tie game with just under 10 seconds left, Tarleton forced a miss from Cameron and Lucy Benson pulled down the defensive rebound that allowed Misty Wilson to call a timeout with 1.17 seconds left on the clock.

Out of the break, Wilson sent her five TexAnns back on the court with Katie Webster set to throw the ball inbounds.

The senior from Rockwall dropped a dime on the backside of the Cameron defense where McKinley Bostad was waiting for a catch-and-shoot. Bostad banked it home off the glass as the buzzer sounded to lift Tarleton to its 16th win of the season.

The final play completed a comeback for the ages as Tarleton didn't lead for a single second in the second half.

Tarleton trailed by one at the break and Cameron scored the first bucket of the second half to start a 7-2 surge that put the Aggies up by six with 6:24 left in the third quarter. Tarleton pulled as close as one point in the third quarter but the Aggies ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Cameron was leading by six with 4:08 left in the game when a layup from Mackenzie Hailey sparked the comeback rally with a bucket. Bostad followed up with a layup and two straight free throws to tie the game at 62-62 with 2:37 left.

Cameron scored on back-to-back possessions to take a four-point lead, but Tarleton fought back again with a 4-1 surge to pull within one inside the final minute. The defense stepped up big to force a miss with 21 seconds on the clock. Nina Alvarez pulled down the rebound, was fouled and hit 1-2 free throws to tie the game at 67-67.

Tarleton forced the miss on the ensuing Cameron possession, which Benson hauled in and set up Bostad's game-winner.

Mackenzie Hailey recorded her second straight double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to move her into sole possession of fourth place all-time in program history with 26 double-doubles.

Bostad scored 19 points while Webster, who had four assists on the game including the game-winner, scored 10 points. Kylie Collins also reached double figures with 10 points. Alvarez scored eight off the bench while Kaylee Allen rounded out the scoring with two.