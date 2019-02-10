Tarleton erased a six-point halftime deficit with stellar second-half defense to take down Cameron 75-65 for its third straight win on Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the Lone Star Conference while Cameron falls to 8-15 and 4-9 in league play.

Five Texans scored in double figures for just the second time all season, led by JoshHawley with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for his LSC-leading 12th double-double of the season. Randall Broddie posted 17 points on five 3-pointers, while Corinthian Ramsey added 11 points. Jesse Hill and Sam Marshalleach posted 10 points.

The Texans opened the game on an 11-3 run and later pulled ahead by double digits at 25-14 on 3-pointers from Ramsey and Sam Marshall as part of a 10-0 run in the first 10 minutes of play. After leading by six with three minutes left in the half, the Aggies closed on a 12-0 run to take the lead over the Texans.

After trailing 39-33 at the break, the Texans held the Aggies to just 26 second-half points on 22 percent shooting. The Texan offense picked things up too, shooting 52 percent in the second half with 12 assists to only six turnovers that led to outscoring the Aggies 42-26.

Rim protection also helped the Texan comeback, led by Hill who blocked a career-high five shots - all in the second half. Hill also grabbed seven of his eight rebounds in the second half and recorded a steal. Overall, the Texans blocked nine shots in the game with Hawley swatting three shots and Clashon Gaffneyblocking one to go with five points.

Tarleton opened the second half on a 9-2 run on three layups from Hill to quickly regain the lead, 42-41. The Texan lead would grow to 52-47 after an alley-oop dunk by Hawley from Ramsey with 11:30 left in the game. Cameron had another run of its own, going on a 11-2 push to go up by four, 58-54 with eight minutes to go.

With 2:35 left, Cameron led 64-62 when Richie Mitchell tied the game with his only bucket of the game on a running jumper that started a 13-1 run to close out the game for the win. Mitchell only had the two points, but he had a game-high six assists to go with four rebounds. Broddie had five points during the final stretch, including a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with a minute left. Marshall and Hawley combined to go 6-6 at the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds.