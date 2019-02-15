West Texas A&M stayed red hot with another convincing Lone Star Conference win, rolling over Angelo State 89-69 in front of 1,412 fans at the First United bank Center on Thursday night.

The Buffs run their current win streak to nine straight games, improving to 24-3 overall while holding a strong grip on the league-lead with a 13-1 conference mark.

The WT defense was extremely efficient against the Rams (16-6, 9-4 LSC), turning 28 turnovers into 28 points. WT also dominated points in the paint by a 48-30 advantage and outscored ASU in fast break points 22-8.

"That was a big key for us," WT head coach Tom Brown said. "Their assist to turnover ratio wasn't really good, and we knew that going in. Qua Grant can jump a passing lane, and some of these other guys can do it even more."

Ryan Quaid, the WT senior leader that recently surpassed the 1,500 point mark in his storied four-year career, totaled five points with four rebounds, but did the little things that sparked the Buffs talented guards.

"We didn't have have a great start," WT head coach Tom Brown said. "We got down 5-0, and our senior Ryan Quaid said enough of that. He went back in and got a big bucket. Once you get that going it loosens everyone else up. Ryan didn't have a big stat night but he had some great defensive plays, he made some big blocks."

Grant, James Pennington, Gach Gach and Brandon Hall all responded to Quaid's early momentum swing.

Down 11-10 early in the first half, WT went on a 10-0 run, opening up an early lead they'd never relinquish. Grant and Gach caught fire throughout the first half. Grant, a freshman, was 5-of-6 from the field in the first half, followed by Gach's 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting.

The play of Grant and the senior Gach got WT going, taking a commanding 48-32 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Buffs continued to dominate opening up a 31 point lead at one point, 76-45 with 8:06 to play.

Grant finished the night with a career-high 25 points. Gach didn't score in the second half, but did end up with the 11 points. Senior guard Brandon Hall added 11 while redshirt freshman James Pennington had a career-outing with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

"We were able to open some things up inside and beat them off the dribble," Brown said. "It was fun to watch. When we share the basketball and play the right way we're pretty dang good. But it was a good win for us. Qua Grant had some great stats, but so did Pennington. That's what I love about this squad. We have a group of guys that love playing together. They don't care who has the most points."

The Buffs will host Texas A&M-Kingsville in an LSC clash at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Javelinas (10-11, 6-7) handed WT its last and only LSC loss, 86-74, back on Jan. 10.

West Texas A&M 89, Angelo State 69

Angelo State (16-6, 9-4): Marcel Pettway 4-11 0-0 8, Valentine Sangoyomi 1-1 0-0 2, Antonio Singleton 3-9 2-2 9, Klair Crouch 2-10 3-4 7, Daron Mims 1-3 0-0 3, Ronald Bell 7-13 2-2 16, Josh Boutte 2-4 1-2 5, James Kirksey 2-4 0-1 5, Paul Williams 3-7 0-0 9, Collin Turner 1-5 2-2 5. Totals: 26-67 10-13 69.

West Texas A&M (24-3, 13-1): Qua Grant 10-13 4-5 25, Brandon Hall 4-9 1-3 11, Gach Gach 3-9 4-4 11, Joel Murray 4-9 0-1 9, Ryan Quaid 2-5 0-0 5, Eric Mosley 2-3 0-2 4, Jordan Collins 1-5 0-0 3, James Pennington 6-8 3-3 16, Drew Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Derrick Geddis 2-2 1-2 5, Marshal Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Sterling White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 34-64 13-20.

Angelo State 32 37 — 69

West Texas A&M 48 41 — 89

3-point goals: ASU 7-23 (Pettway 0-1, Singleton 1-5, Crouch 0-4, Mims 1-2, Bell 0-2, Kirksey 1-1, Williams 3-5, Turner 1-3), WT 8-28 (Grant 1-4, Hall 2-4, Gach 1-6, Murray 1-5, Quaid 1-3, Collins 1-3, Pennington 1-2, White 0-1). Rebounds: ASU 42 (Boutte 10), WT 31 (Grant 5, Gach 5, Murray 5, Mosley 5). Assists: ASU 6, WT 14 (Murray 5). Steals: ASU 7, WT 13 (Murray 5). Blocks: ASU 0, WT 4 (Quaid 2). Turnovers: ASU 28, WT 17. Total fouls: ASU 21, WT 16. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. Officials: Johnny Wilkins, Demond Thomas, Jonathan Berretini. Attendance: 1,412.

Lone Star Conference Standings

Team;Conference;Overall

West Texas A&M;13-1;24-3

Texas A&M-Commerce;11-3;19-5

Angelo State;9-4;16-6

Tarleton;9-5;19-6

Eastern New Mexico;8-6;11-11

Texas A&M-Kingsville;6-7;10-11

UT Permian Basin;5-8;12-11

Cameron;4-10;8-16

MSU Texas;3-11;7-17

Western New Mexico;1-12;4-16

Tonight's games



West Texas A&M 89, Angelo State 69

A&M-Commerce 65, Tarleton 58

UT Permian Basin 95, Cameron 75

E. New Mexico 76, A&M-Kingsville 72

MSU Texas 81, W. New Mexico 78