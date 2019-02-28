Tarleton moved up two spots in the latest NCAA South Central regional rankings to No. 5 Wednesday afternoon.

The TexAnns are 19-7 overall and in fourth place in the Lone Star Conference with a 12-6 record. The TexAnns are 18-7 this season against NCAA Division II teams and have a 17-6 in-region record.

The Lone Star Conference makes up five of the 10 teams in the regional poll, led by West Texas A&M at No. 1 followed by Angelo State (4) Eastern New Mexico (7) and Texas A&M-Commerce (8).

Colorado Mesa (2), Lubbock Christian (3), and Westminster (6) make up the other three teams eligible for the NCAA postseason while St. Mary's and Black Hills State are on the outside looking in at No. 9 and 10, respectively.

The TexAnns have defeated fiveof the 10 regionally ranked teams this season, coming up with wins against Lubbock Christian, at West Texas A&M, St. Mary's, Texas A&M-Commerce, and Eastern New Mexico.

The TexAnns have qualified for eight NCAA regional tournaments, including the last two seasons.

There will be one more poll before the 64 teams are selected to compete for a National Championship. The NCAA South Central regional tournament will consist of the tournament champions of the Lone Star, Rocky Mountain Athletic and Heartland conferences as well as five at-large teams. The top seed in the region will be the tournament host from March 15-18.