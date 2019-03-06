SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Micah Dallas struck out five in two innings of middle relief and Dylan Neuse drove in two runs with a double and a single, boosting No. 11 Texas Tech to a 5-1 victory Tuesday at San Diego State in the first game of a two-game baseball series.

Neuse sent a double to the left-center gap in the sixth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie, and capped a three-run seventh with an RBI single.

Tech pitcher Bryce Bonnin struggled with control for the second time in three starts. The sophomore righthander issued six walks and was lifted after 85 pitches and walking the leadoff batter in the fifth. He limited the damage, allowing one run on three hits.

Dallas (1-0) replaced Bonnin and worked a scoreless fifth and sixth, allowing a hit and a walk, while Neuse's go-ahead double put him in position for the win. Dallas, a freshman righthander from the Texas Homeschool Educators Sports Association, has struck out 10 over five innings in his first three appearances.

In the seventh, Cody Masters and Brian Klein stroked RBI singles for a 4-1 lead, and Neuse's infield single delivered the last run.

Tech relievers Dane Haveman, Taylor Floyd and Clayton Beeter each worked a scoreless inning, giving up four hits among them. Haveman and Beeter struck out two apiece.

Klein finished 3 for 4, and Masters, Josh Jung and Neuse had two hits apiece. Jung's RBI single in the first delivered the game's first run.

Tech (7-3) and San Diego State (5-5) complete the series with a game at 3 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Basketball

Following a 16-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Texas, Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver was named a finalist Tuesday for the Jerry West Award as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Culver, sophomore, also chipped in three assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of play as the No. 8 Red Raiders downed the Longhorns 70-51 on senior night in the Big 12 Conference inside United Supermarkets Arena. This season, the former Coronado standout is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 30 games.

After being the third-leading scorer last season behind senior Keenan Evans and NBA draftee Zhaire Smith, Culver is leading the team in points and rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-6 guard has amassed 951 points in 67 career games. He's also been selected as a Big 12 Player of the Week twice and is on the John R. Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list and Oscar Robertson trophy final midseason watch list. The Wooden Award will announce its 10 semifinalists on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4) are on an eight-game winning streak after the win over the Longhorns, which marked the first season sweep of Texas since the 1995-1996 season.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and senior transfer forward Tariq Owens are also gaining national recognition.

Owens, who transferred from St. John's, is a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist while Beard is a Werner Ladder Naismith College Coach of the Year late season candidate.

Softball

Texas Tech's Jessica Hartwell is beginning to find her groove in the batter's box.

The senior, who recorded four home runs to help the Red Raiders to a 4-0 weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational last week, was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The Galt, California, native hit one home run in all four games while also scoring six runs and 19 total bases.

Men's golf

LAS VEGAS — Seniors Ivan Ramirez and Adam Blomme finished in the top 10 to power Texas Tech to a fourth-place showing Tuesday at the Southern Highland Collegiate.

The Red Raiders (288-284—856) shot 8-under during the three-day event. Texas tech finished six shot behind No. 11, which won the team title with a 14-under score.

Ramirez and Blomme tied for ninth as both fired a 3-under through 54 holes. Sandy Scott ended the event in 14th place.

The Red Raiders will compete in the Lake Charles Invitational set for March 18-19 in Lake Charles Invitational, Louisiana.

