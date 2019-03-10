The Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage combined for 10 goals as Texas came out on top, 6-4, in San Antonio on Saturday night.

The loss is the first for San Antonio in regulation at the AT&T Center since Nov. 25, when they lost to Texas 7-3. The Rampage fell to Milwaukee on March 1 in overtime at the AT&T Center to halt a 14-game winning streak at home.

Denis Gurianov scored two goals and assisted on another while Niklas Hansson scored and had two assists to lead the Stars' attack. Dillon Heatherington and Ben Gleason each had two assists for the Stars.

Austin Poganski scored a goal and assisted on two others for the Rampage. Ryan Olsen had two assists for San Antonio.

The teams went back and forth all night, starting with a first period that had both teams score. Nolan Stevens gave the Rampage a 1-0 lead before Gurianov tied the game.

Hansson scored at 5 minutes, 14 seconds into the second frame to give Texas its first lead of the contest. San Antonio fought back with a goal from Joey LaLeggia.

After the midpoint of the second period, Texas took over. Adam Mascherin scored before Gurianov added his second goal of the game to give Texas a 4-2 lead.

San Antonio wasn't done, however. The Rampage scored twice early in the third frame to tie the game once again. Poganski scored on a power play before Bobby MacIntyre made it 4-4.

Tony Calderone scored the eventual winner at 7:22 into the period for Texas. Colton Hargrove added some insurance just over a minute later.