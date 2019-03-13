ROUND ROCK - Behind another dominant effort from ace Tori McCann, unbeaten and top-ranked Cedar Ridge continues to roll through the regular season.

McCann threw seven strikeouts during a complete-game effort in Cedar Ridge's 13-1 win over Round Rock Tuesday at Cedar Ridge High School. McCann also tripled in three runs in the second inning for the Raiders (15-0, 5-0 District 13-6A), who are ranked first in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A softball poll and eighth in the nation by MaxPreps.

The win gives Cedar Ridge sole possession of first place in the district. The Raiders have beaten all three of their three previously unbeaten district opponents, including Hendrickson 10-0 last Friday and Vista Ridge 8-2 Saturday.

Haley Roycroft also tripled for the Raiders.

The loss drops the Dragons (6-1 13-6A) into a tie for second place with Hendrickson (13-4, 5-1), which rebounded from their loss to Cedar Ridge last week with an impressive 10-0, run-rule shortened win over Vista Ridge. Taylor Bachmeyer allowed just two hits and fanned five while collecting four hits in as many at-bats and driving in a pair of runs.

Hendrickson shortstop Marianna Torres had three this and drove in a pair of runs, while third baseman Nicole Garcia also had a three-hit, two-RBI game.

Other key Central Texas games

Dripping Springs won its 11th straight game by blanking LBJ 13-0. Infielder Camille Corona is hitting .613 on the season with 38 hits and 35 runs scored. The Tigers (20-2, 4-0 District 25-5A) are No. 3 in the Class 5A state poll.

In other action, Glenn (17-6-1, 3-1 District 17-5A) blanked Connally 15-0. Bastrop run-ruled Cedar Creek 12-1, Hays scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to beat Westlake 8-1, while Austin High got another pitching gem from Danielle Serna to blank Bowie 3-0 and remain in first place in District 25-6A.

Bri Gonzalez struck out 14 while Dalia King had two hits, including a pair of doubles as Weiss blanked Marble Falls 6-0 to maintain first place in District 18-5A. Riley White fired a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Thorndale blanked Rosebud-Lott 17-0. Kelsey Kovar led the Bulldog offense with four hits while driving in four runs.