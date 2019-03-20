SLATON — Kaylee Franklin struck out two batters and allowed two earned runs in seven innings to lead Slaton to a 5-3 triumph Shallowater in District 2-3A play Tuesday.

In the win, Madi Englund recorded two RBI for the Tigerettes. Kamryn Gibbs, KK McCord and Alexis Rubio each had one RBI.

Judith Hernandez collected two RBI in the loss for the Fillies (13-8-1 overall). Starting pitcher Brandi Estrada struck out three, but gave up four earned runs en route to taking the loss.

FRENSHIP 13, ODESSA PERMIAN 3

WOLFFORTH — Torrey Hogan struck out seven Permian hitters as the Lady Tigers downed the Panthers in a home District 2-6A win.

Erin Boles went three-for-three at the plate with three RBI for Frenship, which will take on Midland Lee in a 4:30 p.m. Friday road contest.

MULESHOE 13, TULIA 12

MULESHOE — A.B. Mendoza recorded a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to secure the victory for the Lady Mules in a District 1-3A matchup.

In the win, Clarissa Rejino struck out five batters and allowed two earned runs for the Lady Mules. Jillian Rojas collected five RBI in the win for Muleshoe (9-10 overall).

Muleshoe is set to host Bushland for a noon Saturday contest.

SEMINOLE 13, LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (HS) 3

SEMINOLE — Seminole topped Lubbock Christian in a non-district game ended by run rule in five-innings.

Clara Vee Dendy and Jacey Lam each had one RBI for the Lady Eagles in the loss against Seminole.

Natalie Deleon recorded three strikeouts and allowed three earned runs in the win against the Lady Eagles.

Lubbock Christian is scheduled to return to action in a 1 p.m. home game on March 29.

AMARILLO CAPROCK 5, LUBBOCK HIGH 4

Azelia Reyes homered and tripled for the Lady Westerners as they came up one run short in a District 3-5A loss Tuesday at home.

The Lady Westerners will take on Plainview in a road game Friday night.

RANDALL 10, PLAINVIEW 0

AMARILLO — Randall topped Plainview in a District 3-5A game that ended by a run rule in five-innings.

The Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-13-1 with the loss.

Plainview is set to play a 6:30 p.m. Friday home game against Lubbock High.

In the win, Megan Ayala recorded four RBI for Randall. Heaven Moreno struck out five batters while allowing only four hits in five innings.

BASEBALL

FLOYDADA 25, CROSBYTON 1

CROSBYTON — The whirlwinds overcame Crosbyton in a District 3-2A game ended by a run rule in five innings.

Mike Delafuente secured five RBI for Floydada (4-7-1) in the win against the Chiefs. Angel Cervera and Devan Perez each had four RBI to assist the Whirlwinds to victory.

Crosbyton is scheduled to play an 11 a.m. Saturday road game against Ralls.

CORONADO 4, LUBBOCK HIGH 1

Gary Franco recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one run in seven innings to assist the Mustangs to a District 3-5A victory against Lubbock High.

In the win, Landry Watson recorded three RBI for the Mustangs.

With the win Coronado improves to 10-11 on the season.

Coronado is scheduled to play Friday at 7 p.m. against Lubbock-Cooper.

Lubbock High is set to play a Friday 5 p.m. home game against Amarillo.

LEVELLAND 7, ESTACADO 3

LEVELLAND — Noah Ochoa struckout four and allowed two earned runs in six innings to help Levelland to a victory over Estacado in a District 3-4A matchup.

In the win, Logan Anthony had two RBI for the Lobos, while Dylan Bordayo recorded one RBI.

Johnny Gomez struckout seven batters and allowed four runs in six innings for the Estacado in the loss.

Levelland improved to 14-7-1 overall with the win.

Estacado moved to 11-7-1 with the loss.

NEW DEAL 9, HALE CENTER 6

NEW DEAL — Colby Henderson recorded three RBI to assist New Deal to a victory over Hale Center in a District 2-2A matchup.

The Lions improved to 6-1 overall with the win.

New Deal is set to play 11 a.m. Saturday at Lockney.

MONTEREY 11, PLAINVIEW 9

PLAINVIEW — The Plainsmen came back from a 6-2 deficit with six runs in the final two innings for a 3-5A win.

Braden Benton went three-for-five with three RBI, while Dado Alaniz went two-for-four and scored four runs in the come-from-behind win. Nate Davila picked up the win pitching a scoreless sixth inning, with Lex Garcia earning the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Monterey (12-8-1, 4-2 in District 3-5A) will take on Palo Duro on Friday in Amarillo.

FRENSHIP 6, MIDLAND HIGH 4

WOLFFORTH — Riley Robinson’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth lifted the Tigers to a District 2-6A win at home Tuesday.

Colton Brown pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win for Frenship, which improved to 14-5 overall and 3-1 in District 2-6A.

The Tigers will travel to Odessa Friday for a district showdown against Permian.

