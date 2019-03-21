Colton Hargrove recorded his first career hat trick as the Texas Stars defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The teams combined for six goals in the third period in the divisional match. The win helps Texas keep pace in the playoff race, trailing Rockford by a point for a playoff position with 10 games remaining.

Gavin Bayreuther and Erik Condra each scored and assisted on a goal to help Texas pick up the win. Justin Dowling assisted on two goals and Denis Gurianov notched his 20th goal of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Bayreuther put Texas up nearly midway through the second frame. Dowling and Condra assisted on the play.

Turner Elson tied the game almost four minutes later, but the Stars regained the lead before the second intermission. Gurianov made it 2-1, scoring 20 goals for the first time in his career.

Hargrove got his hat-trick effort rolling at 6 minutes, 18 seconds into the period final period. He scored again almost a minute and a half later. Condra kept pouring it on less than a minute later for Texas.

Joe Hicketts tried to get the Griffins back in the game with a goal at 10:04 into the frame. Texas still led 5-2, however.

Hargrove completed the hat trick with less than five minutes to play before Carter Camper scored one last time for the Griffins.