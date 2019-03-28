The Glen Rose Tigers clobbered Mineral Wells 17-5 Tuesday night on the road in their District 7-4A baseball opener as Ashton Smith had a blistering night at the plate, driving in five runs.

Smith went 4-for-5 batting with a a home run and a triple for the Tigers (13-5, 1-0 in district), while teammate Ricky Douglas had one hit and three RBI. Also for the Tigers, Coby Riley, River Costello and Jadon Harper drove in two runs each as part of the 14-hit attack for Glen Rose.

Starting pitcher Michael Watson earned the victory, working 4-2/3 innings before Harper came on in relief.

All five Mineral Wells runs came off of Watson, who allowed just two hits while striking out five. But he issued eight walks so four of the runs were earned.

The Tigers led 5-0 after the top of the first inning, added one in the second and five more in the third. Glen Rose increased its lead to 13-0 with two in the fourth before the Rams could score.

The Rams got two runs in the fourth and got within 13-5 by the end of the fifth before the Tigers added the final four runs in the top of the sixth.

Smith was also an offensive force that couldn’t be stopped in the Tigers’ final non-district contest, an 11-1 home victory over San Angelo Lake View Friday. The Tigers pounded out 17 hits in all and closed it out on the 10-run mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Smith went 4-for-4 against the Chiefs, doubling twice and driving in two runs.

The Tigers got a pleasant bonus with the return to action of junior standout pitcher and outfielder Davis Shackelford, who went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs, had missed all of the Tigers’ 2019 games with an offseason shoulder injury. He is continuing to do physical rehab work on the shoulder, so he is not expected to pitch or play in the outfield until next season, but can be in the lineup as designated hitter.

Also against the Rams, Costello drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-4 with a double, and Harper, Douglas and Jett Gould recorded two hits each. Also for the Tigers, Bryson Klein and Garrett Gilbreath had one hit each.

Coby Riley pitched all five innings to earn the three-hit victory. He struck out three and walked just one.

The Tigers were scheduled to play at home Friday, March 29, against Springtown (7 p.m. varsity start). They will resume district play on Tuesday, April 2, at home versus Godley (7 p.m. varsity start).