Saturday night's game was exactly like Friday night's game for the Amarillo Bulls in terms of score and results, and if they have one more game like it, they'll have no more games.

For the second night in a row at Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum, the Bulls ended up losing late to the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. This time it came in overtime, as Corpus Christi's Kyle Moore scored 77 seconds into the extra period to hand the Bulls a 6-5 defeat in a North American Hockey League South Division semifinal series.

Coupled with the exact same final score in the first game the Bulls now trail the series 2-0 and can't afford another loss in the best-of-five series, which continues Thursday in Corpus Christi. That's an unexpected situation for an Amarillo team which tied for the NAHL's high points total this season.

It was a wild third period, as the two teams entered tied at 2-2. The Bulls took what was their only lead of the game on a goal by Brett Abdelnour 88 seconds into the period.

But the Ice Rays answered with three straight goals to take a 5-3 lead and appeared to be cruising. However, in a 1:21 span in the final three minutes the Bulls tied the game, as Logan Jenuwine scored on a power play goal and Jason Brancheau scored with 1:23 left in the game to tie it 5-5 and send it to overtime.

The Ice Rays responded quickly, though, as Moore's unassisted goal ended it.