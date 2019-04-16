CEDAR PARK - Hendrickson showed its power at the plate as well as some patience with the weather while winning a wild District 13-6A softball game, 7-5, over host Vista Ridge.

The Hawks blasted three home runs among their 10 hits and outlasted a lightning storm and rail delay in a road contest that began Friday night and ended early Saturday afternoon. With the win, Hendrickson claimed sole possession of second place in the district race.

“We hit the ball well, but this was going to be a tough game from the start,” said Hendrickson coach Lindsay Eaton after her team took shelter with a 7-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The teams waited patiently for the weather to break before deciding to play the rest of the final inning Saturday.

Hendrickson catcher Robyn Hanes had three hits, including a second-inning solo home run. Courtesy runner Makayla Chamberlain scored following Hane’s two other hits.

“Robyn is really comfortable at the plate and is swinging the bat well,” Eaton said.

Hendrickson led 4-1 after 5 1/2 innings, but Vista Ridge closed to 4-3 after Leslie Boatman singled home a run and the Rangers put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Hendrickson's Alana Garrett walked to lead off the seventh inning and scored on a two-run homer un by Marianna Torres. Clean-up hitter Nicole Garcia then followed up with a solo home run to give the Hawks a 7-3 lead. Following a ground out for the first out of the inning, lightning lit the skies and the rain gushed down, halting the game.

The game resumed on a gusty Saturday afternoon, and Vista Ridge retired the Hawks and came to bat trailing by four runs with three outs left. Near the top of its batting order, Vista Ridge's Melayna Lopez and Camryn Robillard both reached safely before Chloe Smith cut the Hawks' lead to 7-5 with a 2-RBI single. But Hendrickson was able to retire the final batters and preserve the victory and sole possession of second place.

Torres and Garcia had two hits each for Hendrickson, while Smith led Vista Ridge with three hits and Courtney White added a pair of hits.

Hendrickson improved to 11-3 in district play while Vista Ridge fell to 10-5. Round Rock is 9-5 in district after the Dragons lost to first-place Cedar Ridge. Leander is 9-6 in district and in position to claim the fourth and final playoff spot.

Cedar Ridge maintained first place in 13-6A with its 4-1 win over Round Rock behind a complete-game effort from Tori McCann. The Raiders, 26-0, are ranked first in Class 6A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls and second in the nation by MaxPreps.

In District 17-5A action, Weiss clinched at least a tie for a playoff spot in their first varsity season with a 3-2 win over Marble Falls. Junior Bri Gonzalez pitched a complete game for Weiss to earn the win. Ayana Acosta had three hits, while Darelyn Harper had two hits and three stolen bases for the Wolfpack.

Connally fell to 0-10 in district play with a 15-0, five-inning loss to first-place Glenn. Pflugerville enters this week 3-7 in 17-5A and out of the playoff picture.