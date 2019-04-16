Senior three-sport standout Hayden Shaw, pictured competing in the shot put in the recent Optimist Relays in Stephenville, led the Glen Rose High School track and field team’s qualifiers into Wednesday’s area meet in Springtown as the District 7-4A boys shot put champion. The area meet results were not available by press time, but will be published in next week’s paper. The Tigers had a total of 12 boys qualify for the area meet: Orrin Miller, Jess Niedziela, Brady Taylor, Keegan Bunt, Zach Douglas, Coby Riley, Teddy Starnes, Britt Blanchette, Cory Aper, Austin Worthen, Austin Roach and Shaw. Ten Lady Tigers qualified: Shalyn Wedel, Jocelyn Mims, Hannah Carr, Kennedy Bunt, Zaidey Mills, Kylie Frush, Lindsay Andress, Hailey Ibarra, Lilla Boyett, and Breanna Baker. The top four finishers in each event at the area meet will advance to the regional meet April 26-27 in Lubbock.