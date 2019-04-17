Glen Rose singles players Natalie Lacey and Harrison Hawkins, along with the mixed doubles team of Logan Smith and Cash Bryan, qualified for the Region I-4A tournament after either finishing first or second in their divisions at the District 7-4A tournament held April 5-6 in Brownwood. The the two-day Region I-4A tournament is scheduled to conclude Friday, April 19, at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

The top two in each division at the regional meet will qualify for the state tournament, May 16-17 at Texas A&M University.

Hawkins captured his third consecutive boys district singles title to once again advance to the regional level. The senior had a bye in the first round, then defeated Alex Smith of Brownwood, 6-0, 6-0. In the district championship match Hawkins beat Mo Goff of Brownwood, 6-1, 6-1.

Lacey finished district as the runner-up in the girls singles draw. She topped Maci Guay of Stephenville 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. That was followed by a 6-1, 6-2 win over Hanna Netherland of Brownwood. In the title match, Lacey took McKinzie Adkins to three sets and two tiebreakers before falling, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Smith and Bryan opened with a 6-0, 6-0 first-round win over Baneas and McKinney of Mineral Wells. Then they defeated Bundick and Welch of Brownwood, 6-2, 6-3. In the championship match, Hinajosa and Barberie of Brownwood prevailed in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.