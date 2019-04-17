Rodeo teams from Tarleton State University maintained their respective leads in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region with impressive weekend outings at the Howard College Rodeo in Big Spring.

Tarleton’s women’s team, behind first place finishes from Lariat Larner in goat tying and barrel racer Maddy Dickens, captured first place, while steer wrestler Kyler Dick’s first paced the men to a runner-up finish at HC.

Larner flashed a two-head time of 19.4 to win her event and Dickens posted a 34.35 on two runs.

Hadley Butler was second in the goat tying with her 19.4 after two runs, Kelsey Graf took fourth with a 20.1 and Timber Allenbrand’s 20.5 was good for fifth in the event.

In breakaway roping, Abby Medlin placed second with a total time of 7.2 seconds. Teammate Rickie Engesser tied Medlin in the first round to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

Dick’s win in steer wrestling came as a result of his 10.6 second, two-head time in Big Spring. Teammate Tyler Muth posted an 11.7 clocking for second and Ty Allred earned a spot in the short go with a first-round 5.6 effort.

Defending national champion Tyler Berghuis rode two bareback horses for a combined 141 points and second place in the event, followed by Tarleton’s Bodee Lammers in third with 137 and Wyatt Johnson in fifth with 135.

Saddle Bronc rider Rhett Fanning placed second in the first round and third in the short go for a second-place tie and Clay Adams and Tyler Straub paired up to win second overall in team roping by making two runs in 14.7 seconds.

The Tarleton women, who have been on top of the regional leaderboard most of the season, are ahead of second-place Weatherford College by more than 800 points with one rodeo to go. The men are 270 points up on Clarendon College.

Both teams will take off Easter weekend and be back for the season finale, the Tarleton Stampede in Stephenville April 25-27.