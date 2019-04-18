With just one regular-season game left, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers softball team members know they are playoff bound — but they’re not sure if they will be the runner-up or the third-place team out of District 7-4A.

Their 3-2 victory over Mineral Wells at home Friday, with Kaycee Bock driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning, gave them more hope for the runner-up spot. That could mean they would avoid a tougher pairing against the District 8-4A representative in the first round of the playoffs.

Their final district game was scheduled for Thursday, April 18, at Godley. The score was not available by press time.

If coach Kiel Miller’s 18-11-1 Lady Tigers (4-3) finish tied with Mineral Wells (3-3) for second place behind Brownwood, a one-game playoff would be needed. They split their two district matchups, with the Lady Rams taking the first one by an 8-5 margin in Mineral Wells on March 26.

Miller said that Argyle and Krum are currently second and third in the District 8 standings behind 7-0 Decatur.

The Lady Rams had broken the scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Lady Tigers tied it in the bottom half. After McKenzie doubled and later scored on a wild pitch, Bock’s double plated McDonald to make it 2-2.

In the seventh after McKenzie doubled and advanced to third on a groundout, Bock came through once more with an RBI single to win it.

Addison Nance got the pitching victory, working the final two frames and allowing just one hit. She struck out one and walked one.

Starter Taylor McKenzie pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. She struck out five and walked only one.

Bock was 2-for-4, as was teammate Taylor McKenzie, who doubled twice and scored twice. Bock doubled and singled.

Tatum Stegint doubled, while Kaylee McDonald and Mallory Goff each singled.