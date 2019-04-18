The Glen Rose Tigers continued to maintain their runner-up spot in the District 7-4A baseball standings with a 9-1 victory over Mineral Wells at home Friday.

Michael Watson, who started for Glen Rose and earned the win, struck out 11 Rams and gave up four hits. He allowed just one run (unearned) while walking four.

The win improved coach James Evans’ 16-7 Tigers to 4-1 in district, with three more games to go. Brownwood leads the five-team race at 4-0. Stephenville is third at 3-2, followed by Godley at 1-4 and Mineral Wells at 0-5.

They were scheduled to play Godley on the road on April 18. The next contest for the playoff-bound Tigers will be Senior Night — Tuesday, April 23 at home against Brownwood. The Tigers will close the regular-season slate at Stephenville on April 26.

Jadon Harper, Garrett Gilbreath and Davis Shackelford each notched three RBI for the Tigers.

