The Amarillo High Sandies got a good enough pitching performance to clinch a District 3-5A championship Thursday afternoon at Sandie Field.

Problem was, an even better one by Lubbock Monterey kept them from doing so.

A matchup between two playoff-bound teams lived up to the hype, at least as far as pitching goes, as Amarillo High's Rhett Maynard and Monterey's John Long engaged in a scoreless duel for six innings. But Monterey's Nate Davila singled to right field to drive in the game's only run and send the Sandies to a 1-0 defeat.

Both teams managed only three hits each, all singles.

Lubbock Monterey 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

Amarillo High 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

John Long and Austin Townsend. Rhett Maynard and Trey McCampbell. W—Long. L—Maynard. Records: Monterey 19-11-1, 11-4. Amarillo High 20-7-1, 12-2.

Caprock's streak ends vs. Cooper: Caprock saw its three-game winning streak in 3-5A come to an end on the road, as Lubbock Cooper scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to grab the lead for good and hold on for a 6-5 victory.

Caprock (13-15, 3-12) scored the first two runs of the game and led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when Cooper (18-12, 9-5) had a big inning. Bryson Stevens hit a three-run triple to make it 6-2 and that proved to be the difference.

The Longhorns came back with three in the top of the sixth on a single by Willie Jimenez and a bases-loaded walk to Keegan Pompa, but couldn't manage another baserunner after that.

Caprock 110 003 0 — 5 7 1

Lubbock Cooper 001 050 x — 6 7 3

Richard DeLeon, Damien Pena (5), Jose Reynoso (6) and Roger King. Brady Mandrell, Beau Miller (6) and unknown. W—Mandrell. L—DeLeon. 2B—Cooper: Benton Ford, Kaden Moseley. 3B—Cooper: Bryston Stevens, Jacob Woolam. Records: Cooper 18-12, 9-5. Caprock 13-15, 3-12.

District 2-6A

Loss eliminates Tascosa from playoff contention: Tascosa fell behind early and never caught up, losing at Odessa Permian 7-4, a loss which eliminated the Rebels from the playoff picture.

In the bottom of the first, Aleck Villa hit a two-run double which gave Permian a 3-0 lead. Tascosa (11-16, 3-1) twice got to within a run but never took the lead.

Cade Isbell had two hits and drove in two runs for the Rebels and losing pitcher Harrison Shoemaker had two hits.

Tascosa 011 020 0 — 4 9 0

Odessa Permian 311 011 x — 7 8 0

Harrison Shoemaker, Mason Martinez (6) and Jon Cantu. McCray Gann, Noey Brito (6) and unknown. W—Gann. L—Shoemaker. 2B—Tascosa: Sawyer Kliesen, Santiago Sandoval. Permian: Tanner Adams, Brito, Aleck Villa. Records: Permian 16-14, 6-7. Tascosa 11-16, 3-10.

District 1-3A

Bushland edges Dimmitt: Bushland had to go a little extra against Dimmitt, as the district leading Falcons scored two runs in the top of the eighth to beat the Bobcats 4-2 and maintain a firm cushion atop the district.

The Falcons (16-4-1, 8-0) led 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh when Dimmitt's Kobe Carpio singled in a run to tie it and eventually force extra innings. But Bushland reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth on Drew Houchin's two-run double.

Bushland 000 200 02 — 4 5 1

Dimmitt 000 010 10 — 2 3 2

Skyler Jaco, Seth Homfeld (7) and Jackson Espe. Sammy Prieto, Kobe Carpio (8) and unknown. W—Homfeld. L—Prieto. 2B—Bushland: Drew Houchin, Jaco. Records: Bushland 16-4-1, 8-0. Dimmitt 9-12-1, 2-6.