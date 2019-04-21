The Venom didn’t back down Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The home squad took a punch in the mouth early, but was able to weather the storm and fight back from a 33-14 deficit late in the second quarter to beat Sioux City 70-69.

Venom quarterback Nate Davis finished the contest with 326 yards through the air, completing 24 of 37 passes with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Long-time Amarillo receiver Raymond Johnson caught three of those touchdown passes and totaled 52 yards receiving. Ricardo Barnett hauled in eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns, and Jah’son Patterson caught five passes for 55 yards and two scores of his own.

The Venom (2-2), trailing by 19 just before halftime, rallied to score 10 points. Davis found Patterson on a 22-yard scoring strike with 11 seconds before the break. Amarillo quickly got the ball back, and place-kicker Jacob Felton nailed a 25-yard field goal to pull his team within 33-24.

The two teams traded shots throughout the second half, but the Venom ended up getting the best of the Bandits.

Trailing 66-51 with 8:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, Davis and company made their push. The veteran signal caller found Patterson for a 7-yard score and, one possession later, hit Barnett for a 26-yard touchdown to pull Amarillo within two at 66-64.

After a failed two-point conversion by the Venom, Sioux City (1-2) place-kicker Greg Conry made a 23-yard field goal to put his team up 69-64. But the Venom answered with a 10-yard TD pass from Davis to Johnson to swipe the victory at home.

Amarillo will host defending champion Duke City on Saturday at 6 p.m.