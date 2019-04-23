The Promise is hosting its ninth annual charity golf tournament from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

The event will include $3,000 in prizes, which were donated from Golf Etc. in Weatherford, along with a raffle involving a cruise vacation from galvestoncruises.com worth $1,000.

The cost for a four-person team is $350 and for an individual it’s $95.

The tournament used to be hosted by the Father’s House Foundation. Last year, The Promise took over so this is their second year to host the event and all proceeds will go to support this non-profit ministry.

“We really depend on the tournament as one of our major fundraising events for The Promise because in the off season, we have to depend on fundraisers and private donations because ticket sales alone don’t get us where we need to be in terms of funding the promise from year to year,” said Managing Director of The Promise, Chuck King. “We really appreciate the support of the community and the local businesses that come in and sponsor the tournament to help us bring The Promise back [each] year.”

Participants will receive lunch from Chicken Express at 11 a.m. and after the tournament, they will receive dinner from Hammond’s Barbecue.

The platinum sponsor is Visit Granbury, the presenting sponsor is First Financial Bank and the hole in one sponsor is Cleburne Ford. On the 10th hole, if someone gets a hole in one, they will receive a brand new car.

Currently, King says there are 22 teams but there is still time to register.

To participate, contact The Promise at 254-897-3926.

Auditions for The Promise are also being held for the 2019 season during Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6.