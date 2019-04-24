The spring tennis season ended late last week for the four Glen Rose High School Region I-4A qualifiers, although senior Harrison Hawkins reached the second round in Lubbock.

Hawkins, who won the boys singles district title the last three years in a row, won his first match in the opening round of the two-day tournament April 18 at Texas Tech University. GRHS tennis coach Gregger Yeager said that Hawkins was eliminated in the second round.

The other Glen Rose regional qualifiers were Natalie Lacey in girls singles, plus the mixed doubles team of Logan Smith and Cash Bryan.

Lacey, along with Smith-Bryan, lost their first-round matches.

The regional scores for the GRHS players were not available by press time.

The top two at the District 7-4A tournament advanced to the regional event, and Lacey and the Smith-Bryan team placed second to qualify for regional.

The top two in each of the regional singles, doubles and mixed doubles brackets are moving on to the state tournament May 16-17 at Texas A&M University.