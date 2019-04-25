U.S. Congressman Roger Williams (left) visited Stephenville on Wednesday and recognized the Tarleton State University Rodeo Team by presenting head coach Mark Eakin with a framed copy of a House Resolution honoring the collegiate cowboys and cowgirls for their most recent College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) appearance — including the men’s team and their national runners-up finish in Casper, Wyo. Rep. Williams also presented Eakin with an encased U.S. flag that previously was flown in Washington D.C. The presentation was made during the congressman’s visit to the Tarleton campus, which included tours of the new Engineering Building, Memorial Stadium and visits with military science professors and student members of the Corps of Cadets and Army ROTC from the John Tarleton Leadership Academy.