Glen Rose High School has five in the girls division and one in the boys division competing Friday and Saturday (April 26-27) in the Region I-4A track and field meet at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

Two freshmen, Kylie Frush and Zaidey Mills, advanced in two girls events. Junior Breanna Baker and sophomores Lindsey Andress and Jocelyn Mims also gained regional berths by finishing among the top four girls in their events at the area meet that concluded Wednesday night in Springtown.

Junior Orrin Miller was the lone GRHS qualifier among the boys in Springtown with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 10:44.58.

Mims placed third in the girls 3,200 with a time of 12:20.14.

Baker, Andress, Mills and Frush teamed on the GRHS 1,600-meter relay to earn third place with a time of 4:13.09.

Mills also made it as a regional qualifier in long jump (17-0.75 feet), while Frush qualified in the triple jump (36-2.75 feet).

Brownwood won the girls area team title with 198 points and the Lady Tigers were fifth with 37. Argyle won the boys division with 143 points and Glen Rose was ninth with 16 points.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet move on to the UIL state meet, May 10-11 in Austin.

GIRLS

Team totals — 1. Brownwood 198; 2. Stephenville 120; 3. Decatur 95; 4. Argyle 51; 5. Glen Rose 37; 6. Mineral Wells 30; 7. Springtown 28; 8. Krum 26; 9. Godley 22; 10. Bridgeport 13.

3,200 — 3. Jocelyn Mims 12:20.14.

400 relay — 6. GRHS (Kylie Frush, Lindsay Andress, Hailey Ibarra, Zaidey Mills) 52.08.

800 relay — 8. GRHS (Kylie Frush, Lilla Boyett, Hailey Ibarra, Zaidey Mills) 1:58.26.

1,600 — 6. Orrin Miller 5:01.11.

Long jump — 3. Zaidey Mills 17-0.75.

Pole vault — 6. Shalyn Wedel 19-0.

Shot put — 7. Kennedy Bunt 33-10.5.

Triple jump — 1. Kylie Frush 36-2.25

BOYS

Team totals — 1. Argyle 143; 2. Decatur 125; 3. Brownwood 119; 4. Springtown 64; 5. Stephenville 61; 6. Bridgeport 37; 7. Godley 32; 8. Mineral Wells 19; 9. Glen Rose 16; 10. Krum 4.

3,200 — 4. Orrin Miller 10:44.58.

400 relay — 6. GRHS (Zach Douglas, Coby Riley, Austin Worthen, Teddy Starnes) 44.79.

800 relay — 5. GRHS (Zach Douglas, Coby Riley, Danny Coates, Teddy Starnes) 1:35.21.

1,600 relay — 3. GRHS (Kylie Frush, Lindsay Andress, Breanna Baker, Zaidey Mills) 4:13.09.

Discus — 8. Jess Niedziela 104-8.

High jump — 5. Brady Taylor 15-10.

Shot put — 5. Hayden Shaw 45-3.25; 6. Keegan Bunt 44-7.5.