The outlook for the Glen Rose Tigers baseball team got a bit brighter with their 14-2 rout of District 7-4A leader Brownwood on Tuesday at home, getting four runs batted in from both Jett Gould and Ashton Smith.

The game ended on the 10-run mercy rule after the Lions batted in the top of the fifth inning.

The 17-8 Tigers handed the Lions their first district loss as they slipped to 6-1.

Glen Rose is now 5-2, and the Tigers’ final district contest is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at fourth-place Stephenville (2-4), with a 7 p.m. varsity start. Stephenville’s Tuesday’s matchup at Mineral Wells was postponed by rain and was to be rescheduled.

Godley, the third-place team, is 4-3 with its final game set for Tuesday at Brownwood.

The four playoff teams from District 7 will be paired with foes from District 6 in the first (bi-district) round of postseason play.

It was Senior Night for Glen Rose — the final home game for the team’s seven seniors — Coby Riley, Cooper Parks, Garrett Gilbreath, Jett Gould, River Costello, Bryan Pounds and Dax Read.

The Tigers pounced on the Lions for nine runs in the bottom of the first — all with two outs. The big blows came off the bats of Gould and Smith, both clearing the bases with three-run doubles.

“That was huge,” GRHS head coach James Evans said of the quick start.

“It (the win) has a big impact on the playoffs and who we catch in the playoffs. Any time you get a big win like that, it’s great for the kids.”

Gould was 2-for-3 while Smith and Jadon Harper both went 2-for-4. Teammates Davis Shackelford, Ricky Douglas and Harper drove in one run each. Coby Riley went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, while Garrett Gilbreath was 1-for-2 and scored twice.

The Tigers pounded out 10 hits in all Tuesday, and Jadon Harper earned the victory after pitching the first four innings and yielding just two runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Michael Watson contributed one scoreless inning on the mound, giving up one hit and recording one strikeout.

Although the Lions recorded five hits, they also hurt their own cause issuing five walks and committing five errors.

“Our kids battled. They were disciplined at the plate,” said Evans, noting that it was important that the Tigers bounced back after losing in their last outing, 14-4 at Godley. “If we win and if Godley beats Brownwood, we will be co-champions with Brownwood.”

Evans also mentioned that, depending on all of the other district results, the Tigers also could either finish alone in second place, or even in a tie with Godley for second — which was force a one-game district playoff with the Wildcats.

In the loss to Godley, Davis Shackelford drove in three runs, going 2-for-3 with two doubles. Coby Riley drove in the other run with a single.

The GRHS starting pitcher in that game, Watson, took the loss. He pitched 2-2/3 innings despite allowing just one hit. He gave up six runs (four earned), struck out five and walked four.

Harper gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits in one inning. He struck out one and walked two.

Dax Reed also worked one inning. He gave up three runs (all unearned) on one hit while striking out two and walking two.