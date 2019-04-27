HAYS COUNTY - San Antonio East Central’s Lordes Bacon led off Friday’s second game of a Class 6A Region IV bidistrict series against Hays with a bunt single before scoring on a two-out wild pitch by the Rebels' senior ace, Maxine Valdez.

It was exactly what the Hornets needed after falling 1-0 at home in a taut game one of the series Thursday night. But it was also all they would get against Valdez, who dominated in the circle and at the plate in a 7-1 Hays win that completed the series sweep.

“When they got that run, I thought ‘We gotta get it back,’ ” Valdez said. “That’s all that was on my mind.”

Valdez didn’t waste much time. After leadoff hitter Kaylin Davis singled into right field in the bottom of the first inning, Valdez blasted a two-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Rebels a 2-1 lead. That would be enough cushion for Valdez, who held the Hornets to one more hit while striking out nine in four innings of work. By the time Valdez stepped out of the pitcher's circle, Hays had a 7-1 edge and was well on its way to a second-round playoff meeting against either South San Antonio or San Antonio Holmes, who wrapped up their series Saturday afternoon.

Valdez’ performance Friday capped a dominant 11 innings over the two-game series. On Thursday, she allowed one hit while striking out 10 batters in a complete-game effort.

“I thought I’d be more sore than what I actually am, but I feel pretty good,” she said after the game, rubbing her right shoulder.

The entire team must have felt pretty good after surviving a raucous East Central crowd and a hyped Hornet squad (19-7) Thursday. Comfortable back on their new field, the Rebels (26-4) had eight hits Friday and played with the confidence that helped them share the District 25-6A title with Austin High and claim the district’s top playoff seed.

After struggling against East Central ace Nikki Hernandez in game one, the Rebels had eight hits in the second game, including a bases-clearing triple by freshman Megan Kelner in the fourth inning that blew the game open.

“We swung at a lot of pitches that were really, really low and out of the zone (Thursday),” Hays coach Lisa Cone said. “I think it was the nerves; some of the girls said it felt like we weren’t breathing enough.

“But as soon as we got a couple of hits (Friday), our stands were so loud that we just relaxed. Our crowd really helped. And those hits, they were a little bit contagious.”