Football season is coming to Stephenville and for the first time in over 40 years, Tarleton will welcome it with a beautiful new facility. Fans can purchase their reserved season tickets at Memorial Stadium for the 2019 season beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets or by calling the Wisdom Gym Ticket Office at (254) 968-1832. The Athletics Ticket Office is currently operating out of Wisdom Gym but will move to the Lonn ReismanAthletic Center at Memorial Stadium later this summer when construction is complete.

In the new facility, there are two sections of reserved tickets available - the upper level reserved seats and the lower level reserved seats. All reserved seating will be in the purple chairback areas of the stadium. The cost for reserved season tickets is $125 in both levels. Children ages two and older will be required to purchase a seat in the reserved sections.

General admission tickets and available reserved seats for each individual game will go on sale Aug. 1. Tarleton State University students will receive free admission to all regular season home games.

With the new facility, there comes a slew of changes and new policies such as:

Clear Bag Policy: Memorial Stadium will institute a Clear Bag Policy moving forward. This will be a zero-tolerance policy for all 100 and 200 level seats. There will be private check-in entrances for Club and Suite level guests, as well as working media. Clear Bags will be available for purchase outside the gate. The Clear Bag Policy prohibits items such as backpacks, camera cases, seat cushions, diaper bags, etc.

General admission children tickets: Children ages seven and under will be admitted free into the general admission section moving forward. Youth ages 8-18 will cost $8 per GA ticket while anyone ages 19 and older will cost the price of an adult ticket at $15 for general admission. For club level and suite seating, all fans regardless of age will require a ticket.

Discounts for general admission seating: Tarleton Athletics will now offer discounted general admission tickets all year long for seniors (65+), military personnel, and Tarleton State University Faculty and Staff with valid identification. The discounted tickets will cost $12 (limit four). Discounted tickets are only available at the gate.

All TSU students receive free admission:For the first time in school history, all students from any Tarleton State University campus will receive free general admission tickets (one per valid ID) for regular season home games. In year's past, this offer was for Stephenville-campus students only.

Handicap Seating: All handicap seating is located at the top of the stands in the main concourse level (100 level). Handicap seating will be general admission prices for all home games, despite having purple chairback seating.

New Club and Suite Level: The Club Level and Suites are sold out for the 2019 football season.

Parking will remain $10 per game in the Harbin Street lot while spaces are available. Reserved season parking passes are available to Texan Club Individual Members. For information about joining the Texan Club, visit TarletonSports.com/TexanClub.

The Tarleton Athletic Department will host an open house at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, May 7 from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting.

At the open house, Tarleton fans can try out different seats and make a reserved season ticket purchase on site. There will be no working elevator at the open house. Anyone who may require special assistance, please contact Casey Hogan at hogan@tarleton.edu or 254-968-9182.