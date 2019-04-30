Zac Banz finished 16th in the boys division and Bryanna Lytle was in a two-way tie for 27th in the Region I-4A golf tournaments held in Lubbock.

The GRHS girls shot a team score of 770 to place eighth in the final team standings in the girls tournament April 22-23 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Banz was the lone qualifier for the GRHS boys golf team in the boys tournament April 24-25 on the same course. He shot scores of 76 on both days, for a sixth-place total of 152. The overall regional boys champion, Brandon Floyd of Pampa, fired a 138 total and runner-up Logan Diomede of Argyle shot 140.

Lytle shot 87 the first day and 85 on Day 2 for a 172.

Teammate Kiara Bruce shot 97-91—188 to finish second among the Lady Tigers. Third for GRHS was Mallory Rogers (97-104—201), followed by Kampbell Scheu (107-104—211) and Kylie Frush (112-102—214).

Andrews won the girls team trophy with a 611, ahead of runner-up Monahans at 638.

Banz signed a letter-of-intent to play golf starting next season for Southern Nazarene University, an NCAA Division II school in Oklahoma City. He also reached the regional level last year, when he placed seventh overall.

This marked the third consecutive year Lytle qualified for the regional tournament. She placed fifth in 2018.