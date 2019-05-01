The six Glen Rose High School Region I-4A track and field qualifiers competed April 26-27, and although there were no state-qualifying performances several posted their best results of the season.

The other great news for Glen Rose is that none of the regional qualifiers are seniors, so they could have another shot at qualifying for state next season.

GRHS freshman Zaidey Mills won a bronze medal for placing third in the triple jump. Her distance of 16 feet, 6-3/4 inches topped her previous best mark. She wasn’t far behind the 37-6.5 jump turned in by junior Shayden Toof of Stephenville, who qualified for state for a second straight year.

The regional triple jump winner, Tania Lee of Burkburnett, jumped 37-9.

Mills also ran the final leg on the Lady Tigers’ 1,600-meter relay team along with another standout freshman, Kylie Frush, sophomore Lindsay Andress and junior Breanna Baker. Mills also placed sixth in the long jump (16-6.75) — again posting her best mark of the season.

The 1,600-meter relay team finished in eighth place with a time of 4:21.20.

Sophomore Joceylyn Mims placed 11th in the girls 3,200. Her time of 12:46.88 was her fastest this season.

Mims was also a regional qualifier in the 3,200 as a freshman, when she placed 10th. Last fall she was a state qualifier in cross country.

The GRHS boys team was represented by junior Orrin Miller, who also recorded his best time of the season in the 3,200, at 10:51.77, to place 15th.

Region I-4A meet

(GRHS only)

GIRLS

3,200 — 11. Jocelyn Mims 12:46.88.

1,600 relay — 8. GRHS (Kylie Frush, Lindsay Andress, Breanna Baker, Zaidey Mills) 4:21.20.

Long jump — 6. Zaidey Mills 16-6.75.

Triple jump — 3. Kylie Frush 37-4.

BOYS

3,200 — 15. Orrin Miller 10:51.77.