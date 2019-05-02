The 2019 Tarleton Football season will be a historic one, as the Texans will be playing five home games in a newly renovated Memorial Stadium.

The reigning Lone Star Conference Champion Texans will open its 11-game schedule at NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 7 before returning home for the opener at Memorial Stadium. The Texans will take on Doane University in Stephenville on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.

From there, Tarleton will begin LSC play at home against West Texas A&M on Sept. 21 for Family Weekend. Following a road trip to UT Permian Basin, the Texans will take on Angelo State on Oct. 5 for its annual Pink Out and Legends Game. This year's legends game will honor the 1990 Texan Football team started 11-0 and won the TIAA Championship while advancing to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs.

The Texans will travel to Portales, New Mexico to play Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 12 then return home for homecoming against Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 19. Kickoff for homecoming is at 6 p.m.

To close out October, the Texans will travel to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 26. Military Appreciation and Senior Day will take place on Nov. 2 against Midwestern State, with the game scheduled for 2 p.m.

Tarleton will close out its regular season with two games on the road, as they will travel to Liberty, Missouri for a non-conference game against William Jewell on Nov. 9, followed by the season finale at Western New Mexico on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.