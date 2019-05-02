The Glen Rose Tigers are coming off two losses after handing District 7-4A champion Brownwood one of its two district setbacks, but it’s a new season entering the playoffs.

Coach James Evans’ Tigers are paired against District 8-4A runner-up Decatur (24-5) in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series that was scheduled to open postseason play Thursday, May 2, depending on the thunderstorms and possible severe weather that were in the forecast. Game 1 was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Glen Rose. The series then was slated to shift to Decatur for a 7 p.m. battle today (Friday, May 3). If a third game is needed, it’s set for noon on Saturday in Glen Rose.

The 17-10 Tigers were nipped by fourth-place Stephenville on the road Friday, 2-1, in the final scheduled district matchup. Then, because Godley beat Brownwood Friday to move into a tie with Glen Rose for second place at 5-3, the Tigers had to have a one-game playoff Saturday in Cleburne to decide second and third place. Godley, a state semifinalist a year ago, secured second with a 4-1 win over Glen Rose in that district playoff.

The winner of the Glen Rose-Decatur series will move to the area round next week to take on either Big Spring or Burkburnett. Decatur is the second-place team out of District 8.

In the pitching duel versus Stephenville Friday, the Tigers were limited to just two hits as SHS pitcher Daniel Luna turned in an outstanding complete-game performance in which he struck out 12 and walked just three in seven innings.

The only run for the Tigers was unearned, after Ashton Smith doubled to center field. Courtesy runner Bryan Pounds went to third on a groundout, then scored on a passed ball.

That gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but the Yellow Jackets came up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to two singles and a sacrifice.

Michael Watson went the distance on the mound for the Tigers and allowed only three hits. Both runs were earned. He struck out four and walked five.

Jett Gould went 1-for-2 as he came up with the only other hit for the Tigers.

In Saturday’s loss to Godley, Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles, and Coby Riley was 2-for-4. Smith recorded the Tigers’ only RBI when Riley scored on one of his hits.

The Tigers, who out-hit Godley 9-5 overall, also got hits from River Costello, Jadon Harper, Bryson Klein and Watson.

Jadon Harper, the starter for the Tigers, took that loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits and walked two.

Riley worked four innings in relief, allowing no runs on two hits. He struck out one and walked two.