LOCKNEY — Justin Castillo recorded three RBI, struck out five and scattered five hits in a seven-inning, complete game performance to power Hale Center to a 10-3 victory over Post in the first game of a Class 2A bi-district series Thursday.

The Owls netted eight runs in the win and were led by Brady Branson, who tied for a team-best three RBI with Castillo.

Javen Diaz secured the lone RBI for the Antelopes in the loss.

Hale Center will look to claim the sweep in Game 2 set for noon Saturday in Littlefield. If necessary, Game 3 will take place 30 minutes at the conclusion of the second contest.

GRAHAM 7, SNYDER 4 (8 innings)

SNYDER — Trailing by three runs in the second, the Tigers battled back and knotted things up at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh.

But that's all they could do in as the Steers plated three in the top of the eighth to claim a win in the first game of a Class 4A bi-district series.

Brence Jasso and Drevian Hernandez each netted an RBI in the loss for Snyder.

The Tigers will look to extend the series when they take on the Steers in a noon Saturday contest in Graham. The third game, if needed, will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

NEW HOME 16, SPRINGLAKE-EARTH 1

LITTLEFIELD — Blake Buckelew collected three RBI as the Leopards topped the Wolverines in the first game of a Class 1A bi-district series.

Kaleb LeClair added one RBI in the victory.

New Home will look to sweep the series when the two teams reconvene in the second contest set for 5 p.m. Friday. If needed, Game 3 will take place 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 2.

MONTEREY 3, ALEDO 3

Thanks to a bases-loaded wild pitch, the Plainsmen secured a win in Game 1 of a Class 5A bi-district series against Aledo at Moegle Field.

John Long turned in a solid performance, striking out four and giving up two earned run in a seven-inning, complete-game performance for Monterey (21-12-1). Along with his strikeouts, Long did not walk one batter and was efficient as he threw only 73 pitches.

Coincidentally, catcher Austin Townsend was the batter who had the wild pitch thrown to as the Plainsmen gained a thrilling win.

Bobby Roberts went 2-for-4 2ith one RBI, while Briley Alexander (1-3, double, two runs) and Nate Davila (1-3, double, RBI) also chipped in on the offensive end.

Monterey will look to sweep the series when the team face off at noon Saturday in Aledo.

PAMPA 5, LEVELLAND 3

PLAINVIEW — The Lobos scored early, but could not fend off a big inning by the Harvesters en route to a Game 1 loss in a Class 4A bi-district series.

Zak Betancourt hit an RBI double in the third to provide Levelland with a 2-0 advantage at the end of the second inning.

But Pampa countered with a four-run fifth and never looked back on the way to its win.

The Lobos will look to even up the series when they take on the Harvesters at noon Friday. Game 3, if needed, will be played at the conclusion of Game 2.

SOFTBALL

BROWNFIELD 12, WALL 2

FORSAN — Jalen Franco struck out six, allowed three hits and no earned runs in a seven-inning, complete-game performance as the Lady Cubs downed Wall in a one-game Class 3A area playoff.

Franco, who threw 94 pitches, walked two in her triumph.

On offense, Abigail Argulez (three RBI) and Alyvia Guerra (two RBI) led the way.

Brownfield is scheduled to play the winner between Kermit and Slaton in the regional quarterfinal round.