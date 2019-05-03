Lily Alderson, Sr., Trinity Christian

In her final season, Alderson is seeing her previous work come to fruition.

That and more was evident as she qualified for state in the long jump (first place), triple jump (first), 100-meter run (third) and 800 relay (first). Her performance helped the Lady Lions claim the North Regional championship last weekend and garnered her 41 percent of the vote en route to Female Athlete of the Week Honors.

"Lily has been a great leader for our team on and off the track," Trinity Christian coach Amanda Bullen said. "She works hard and puts in extra reps and does whatever the team needs out of her.

"We have a saying, 'We over me.' And she's done a great job of making sure that she's going to lead by that saying."

Due to inclement weather, the TAPPS State Championship meet is scheduled to compete on Saturday Waco Midway High School in Waco.

Caleb Wilborn, Sr. Coronado

Consistency is key.

Wilborn has kept the phrase in his mind while he's trained and competed in track and field meets all-season long.

And, last weekend, he showed persistence pays off as he cleared 6-feet, 10 inches to become a regional champion and state bound in the high jump at the Region I-5A meet. His performance allowed him to gain 36 percent of the vote as he took home Male Athlete of the Week honors.

"Really proud and happy for him. And not surprised because of work her puts throughout the week," Coronado boys track and field coach Efrain Ramos said. "He's been working on his conditioning with his high jump coach (Jonathan) Gomez on conditioning, running, timing and spotting. That's all led to him being able to jump even higher.

"He's has a regimen and stick to it."

Wilborn will take his talents to the state meet which will be held at the University of Texas' Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The senior is scheduled to jump at 8 a.m. May 10.

"It's his first time going to something like this, so we'll see if he can focus on his jump," Ramos said. "He'll have to go back to what he's been doing all year to make him successful."