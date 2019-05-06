The Eagles varsity baseball squad routed the Lakeview Centennial Patriots 9-1 in their 6A Region 2 Bi-District playoff game last week.

Dalton Davis kicked off the scoring for the Eagles with a rope into right field that was good for an RBI triple that brought around Jackson Connor to score and made it a 1-0 game. A huge RBI double by Luke Johnson followed to make it a 2-0 Prosper lead. Easton Robbins wrapped up Prosper’s strong bottom of the first with an RBI single, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead to begin the ballgame.

Prosper managed to bring across one run in the bottom of the second off a hit-by-pitch, making it 4-0. However, the Eagles had an offensive explosion in the bottom of the fifth, which all but secured the victory for Prosper.

Chase Pendly brought the first run of the inning around to score with two outs. Pendly smacked an RBI single into right field and put the Eagles at a comfortable five run lead. Four consecutive walks brought two more Eagle baserunners across home plate to make it 7-0, and an RBI double by Robbins knocked the final two runs in for Prosper to give them their final total for the game.

Lakeview Centennial managed to sneak a run home on an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth, however the attempt at offense was too little too late and the Eagles ran away with victory for the Bi-District title.

Robbins went 2-4 with three crucial RBIs; Johnson was 1-1 with two key RBIs; Davis had two RBIs while going 1-2; and Pendly had an RBI while going 2-4.

Prosper will be squaring off against the Lee Raiders in the area round on Friday.