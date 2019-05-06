It's playoff time for the spring sports as Tarleton Softball, Baseball and one member of the women's golf team prepare for the postseason.

Tarleton Softball earned the No. 3 seed in the South Central region and will head to Commerce for the Region 2 Tournament. The TexAnns will face off with familiar foe, Cameron, Thursday at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.

Jordan Withrow captured one of Tarleton's most illustrious all-time records earlier this season as the junior passed Carla Geeslin for the all-time strikeout record. Georgia Capell, a sophomore, is also well on her way to becoming the program's all-time home run leader. Capell is eight home runs away from passing Arianna Rodriguez (41) for the most in program history. Capell also topped the single-season RBI record, becoming the first player in school history to drive in over 60 in a season. She is in pursuit of five more single season records this year.

Capell is ranked in the national top 10 of five different statistical categories - including No. 10 in slugging percentage (0.846), No. 3 in RBI (68), No. 9 in RBI per game (1.25), No. 4 in home runs per game (0.36) and No. 2 in total bases (132). She was named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year Top 25 list last week.

Tarleton Softball had four All-LSC First Team honorees - Withrow, Capell, Tanna Huie and Destiney Crumpley - as well as two second-team selections (Amanda Conner and Karli Herron) and one third-team selection (Morgan Ling). Withrow was named the LSC Academic Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Tarleton Baseball is headed to Canyon with hopes of defending their LSC Tournament title as the Texans earned the final berth in the LSC Baseball Championship presented by Under Armour. The Texans will face off against No. 3-seed Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday at 7 p.m. at Wilder Park in Canyon.

All softball and baseball games will be broadcast on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by North Texas Ford Dealers. The games will be featured on KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville and online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Casey Hogan will call the softball games and Byron Anderson will have the call for Tarleton Baseball. Links to the broadcast as well as live stats and video can be found on the respective schedules at TarletonSports.com.

Junie Khaw received an individual invitation to compete in the South Central regional women's golf tournament in Canyon. Khaw is competing through Wednesday at the Amarillo Country Club.