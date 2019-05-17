Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Round Rock Express defeated the Nashville Sounds 10-4 on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

Alvarez hit a three-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the fifth, both off Phillips Valdez.

Round Rock starter Jose Hernandez-Urquidy (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. He struck out eight batters and didn't allow a walk. Opposing starter Valdez (0-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

AJ Reed drove in two runs for the Express as he connected on a home run. Jack Mayfield and Derek Fisher also had an RBI apiece for Round Rock.

Nashville tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning after trailing by three runs. The Express proceeded to score in each of its final four innings at bat.

Round Rock improved to 5-2 against Nashville this season.