New head baseball coach Mike Sirianni will continue Tarleton's summer tradition by hosting three baseball camps this summer.

Sirianni will host two prospect camps for high-school age athletes on July 10 and Aug. 7, as well as a youth camp for youngsters in first through eighth grade on July 22-24. Online registration is available at www.TexanBaseballCamps.com.

The baseball camps were not originally on the summer calendar due to the uncertainty of the program's coaching position. Sirianni was named the seventh head coach of the program's modern era on May 22.

The baseball camps will join football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, and softball with camps in Stephenville this summer.

TARLETON BASEBALL

Prospect Camp

July 10

Grades 9-12

Youth Camp

July 22-24

Grades 1-8

Prospect Camp

August 7

Grades 9-12